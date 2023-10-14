Administrator’s Corner: Celebrating strong collaborative partnerships at Lakeview Elementary Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Zack Kruger

Lakeview Elementary is filled with joy and enthusiasm, buzzing with excitement every single day. Friday, Sept. 29, added an extra layer of excitement as we all came together for our annual walkathon fundraiser.

It was a remarkable day where families, caregivers, students and our dedicated staff partnered not only to raise funds but also to create beautiful memories and strengthen our bond as a community.

Laughter, songs and dance echoed throughout the day, reminding us of the unique and precious essence of our elementary school family.

As the principal, my goal is to foster and nourish these collaborative partnerships with our families and caregivers. Days like the walkathon on Friday truly highlight the incredible relationships that form the backbone of our school community.

Seeing the overwhelming support from everyone on that day warmed my heart and reinforced our collective commitment to our students and their educational journey.

Events like the walkathon go beyond fundraising; they are celebrations of the strong connections we share with our families and caregivers.

They exemplify our shared dedication to providing a nurturing and empowering environment for our students, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in shaping a brilliant future for all at Lakeview Elementary.

Zack Kruger is principal at Lakeview Elementary School.