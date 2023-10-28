Administrator’s Corner: Nurturing fulfilling lives through child-centered education Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Marie Adams

It is with great enthusiasm that I pen my first principal’s column to share my heartfelt commitment and passion for education. I believe in the profound purpose of guiding our students toward living fulfilling lives, and I consider it both a privilege and an honor to be a part of our community.

At the core of my educational philosophy is the unwavering belief in a child-centered, holistic approach. I firmly believe that every child is unique, with their individual strengths, talents and potential waiting to be discovered and nurtured. As educators and caregivers, our role is to honor and embrace these individual differences, providing an environment where every student can thrive.

In the pursuit of this vision, I am deeply grounded in the importance of human connection. At Hawthorne, we understand that education is not merely about academics, but about the relationships we build with our students. These relationships form the bedrock of a nurturing and supportive learning community. We recognize that when our students feel valued, safe and respected, they are more inclined to take risks, explore their interests and grow into well-rounded individuals.

As a leader, my unwavering commitment is to advocate for what is best for each and every child at Hawthorne Elementary School. This means understanding their unique needs and aspirations, and working collaboratively with our dedicated staff and parents to ensure that we provide the best educational experience possible. Together, we will create an environment where our students can flourish academically, socially and emotionally.

Above all, relationships come first in our approach to education. These connections extend beyond the classroom and are central to our vision for a vibrant and thriving school community.

We understand that when students, teachers and families work together, we can achieve remarkable results. Our journey is built on trust, collaboration and mutual respect.

At Hawthorne, we have a shared belief that each and every student will learn and grow in a safe, supportive and enjoyable environment. We set high academic, social and emotional expectations because we have the utmost faith in our students’ potential. We are dedicated to helping them reach for the stars while providing a safety net of support and encouragement.

In the coming months and years, we will continue to work together, nurturing the seeds of curiosity, creativity and lifelong learning in our students. I am genuinely excited about the incredible potential that lies ahead for us as a community. We are committed to the shared goal of leading our students to live fulfilling lives.

Thank you for entrusting us with the precious task of shaping the future for your children. Together, we will create a nurturing, empowering, and inspiring environment where all our students can thrive.