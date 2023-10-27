Albert Lea cross country runner earns trip to state Published 3:03 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The Albert Lea boys and girls cross country team hosted the Section 1AA meet Thursday afternoon, ending the meet with one runner punching their ticket to state.

Isaiah McGaffey ended the boys race in 11th place with a time of 18:19.0, securing his spot at the state meet Nov. 4 at Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul.

“Isaiah had a great race as he used his tremendous kick at the end of the race to secure a berth at the state meet,” said head coach Jim Haney. “He is a marvelous runner who has tremendous drive, and he refused to be denied a place at the state meet.”

As a team, the boys came in seventh place of 12 teams. Andrew Tscholl was the second Tiger, finishing in 30th place with a time of 19:48.5. The rest of Albert Lea’s top five was Caden Hanke (38th, 20:18.7), Noah McGaffey (41st, 20:27.9) and Jacob Miller (69th, 22:26.6).

The girls team was led by Elle Schulz in 20th place with a time of 21:51.1. Alizay Kratz finished in 47th place with a time of 23:16.9. The top five was rounded out by Mya Hanke in 59th (24:15.9), Lola Hansen (24:37.8) and Ila Bolinger (24:50.3).

“Elle has had a great season, and she has taken a leadership role,” Haney said. “All the girls will be back next year and with continued improvement the team will continue to move up in the standings.”

Isaiah McGaffey will run in the state meet Nov. 4. The Class AA meet begins at 2 p.m.