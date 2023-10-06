Albert Lea encourages residents to reduce, reuse and recycle ahead of fall clean-up Published 4:13 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

As the leaves change and the air gets crisp, it’s time for fall clean-up in Albert Lea. The city of Albert Lea encourages residents to consider reusing and recycling before resorting to using the city’s transfer station for disposal.

Minnesotans could recycle, reuse or compost nearly two-thirds of the trash they discard, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The MPCA predicts an additional 8 million tons of waste will end up in landfills over the next 20 years, taking up space that could be used for farming, housing or natural areas. Reusing and recycling can help preserve land for future generations.

Consider these tips to recycle and reuse:

Recycle paper, plastic, metal and glass. Freeborn County offers residential single-stream recycling carts for easy recycling.

Recycle electronics and household hazardous waste: Residents can use of the convenient drive-through service at the Freeborn County Environmental Services facility at 2020 Pioneer Trail. The facility collects household hazardous waste and electronics from residents on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no charge for household hazardous waste and a small fee for electronics.

Compost food scraps and yard waste. Composting is a great way to reduce environmental impacts and create nutrient-rich soil for gardens. The transfer station also provides brush disposal and yard waste composting. Annual permits for unlimited use of the compost site are available for sale at the transfer station or from the city of Albert Lea Engineering Department, 221 E. Clark St. The permit fee is $13 for city residents, $18.50 for non-city residents, $130 for city businesses and $185 for non-city businesses.

Reuse items whenever possible. For example, reuse glass jars for storage or turn unwanted clothes into cleaning rags.

Consider these tips to reduce waste:

Plan meals to avoid buying too much food.

Buy in bulk to reduce packaging waste.

Bring reusable bags and containers when shopping.

Repair items instead of throwing them away.

Donate unwanted items to thrift stores or sell them via consignment shops or online markets.

Cleanup is Oct. 14

Fall cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at the transfer station. With proof of city residency, you may dispose of the following:

One load of brush, yard waste, household garbage or demolition debris at no charge

Appliances, sofas and mattresses for $10 each

Furniture pieces for $5 each

Passenger car tires for $3 each

For rims and electronics, regular rates will apply

The transfer station’s fall hours are now in effect until Nov. 30:

Monday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

For more information about the transfer station and its services, visit https://cityofalbertlea.org/transfer-station/ or call 507-377-4325.