Albert Lea volleyball wins USC tournament

Published 1:17 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By Submitted

The Albert Lea girls' volleyball team took home first place at the United South Central tournament on Sept. 23 with four straight wins, including the championship game over United South Central. Pictured are, in front, Makenzie Johnson, team manager Jenna Balfe, New New, Nevaeh Wacholz, Alexis Jones, Abby Harves. In back, from left, are coach Megan Quam, Alyvia Talamantes, Carly Hoffman, Ahnnalie Hill, Aryah Hanson, Addison Dirkes, Maddy Sevcik, Addi Herr and Cheyenne Roubideaux. Missing from photo are Jordan Habana and Makayla Baas. Provided

