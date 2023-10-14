ALHS bands to perform concert Monday Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

The Albert Lea High School Band department will present its first concert of the year on Monday. The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium and will feature Tiger Band, Symphonic Band and Concert Band. There is no fee for admission, but there will be a donation box available for audience members to support the band program.

The performance is themed around the Tiger Band piece, “October Sky” by Rob Romeyn, and includes many pieces related to that idea. Tiger Band, which is made up of mostly eighth and ninth graders, will also perform two other pieces including “Afterburn” by Randall Standridge. Concert Band, which is made up of mostly juniors and seniors, will perform three pieces, including “The Maelstrom” by Robert W. Smith. The Symphonic Band will also perform three works, including “The Thunderer,” a Sousa march arranged by Jay Bocook. The bands will perform under the direction of Suzanne Mauer.