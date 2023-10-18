Area football round-up Published 9:33 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Albert Lea

Record: 0-7

Section: 0-5

Most recent: Loss at home to Waseca, 53-0

Up next: Tonight on the road against Belle Plaine

Recap: The Tigers hosted a powerhouse in Waseca Friday night, falling 53-0. Teaghen Tolbers was the only Tiger to take a snap in the game, throwing for 68 yards on five completions.

Three Tigers gained positive yardage on the ground. Tolbers led the team with 16 yards. Joshua Jordahl had 10 yards on five carries and Connor May finished with one yard on one carry.

Carter Conn, Trenton Mikels and May combined for four catches and 59 yards.

The Tigers finish the regular season tonight on the road against the 1-6 Tigers of Belle Plaine.

United South Central

Record: 4-3

Section: 0-1

Most recent: Loss at home to St. Clair/Loyola, 14-8

Up next: Tonight on the road against NRHEG

Recap: In a game that went the distance tied, the Rebels came up just short Friday night falling to St. Clair/Loyola 14-8 in overtime.

The lone touchdown for United South Central came in the second quarter on a two-yard rush from Blake Bullerman.

The final game of the regular season comes on the road tonight against the 3-4 Panthers of NRHEG.