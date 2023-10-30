Area football roundup
Published 8:31 am Monday, October 30, 2023
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
Final record: 4-6
Section: 2-1
Most recent: 28-0 loss to Hills-Beaver Creek in second round of Section 3 9-man tournament
Up next: Season concluded
United South Central
Final record: 5-5
Section: 1-2
Most recent: 42-0 loss to Mayer Lutheran in second round of Section 2A tournament
Up next: Season concluded
Lake Mills
Final record: 7-3
Most recent: 33-0 loss to St. Ansgar in Class A playoffs
Up next: Season concluded
All area football teams have concluded their seasons.