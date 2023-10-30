Area football roundup Published 8:31 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

Final record: 4-6

Section: 2-1

Email newsletter signup

Most recent: 28-0 loss to Hills-Beaver Creek in second round of Section 3 9-man tournament

Up next: Season concluded

United South Central

Final record: 5-5

Section: 1-2

Most recent: 42-0 loss to Mayer Lutheran in second round of Section 2A tournament

Up next: Season concluded

Lake Mills

Final record: 7-3

Most recent: 33-0 loss to St. Ansgar in Class A playoffs

Up next: Season concluded

All area football teams have concluded their seasons.