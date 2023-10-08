Area football round-up Published 2:37 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

Albert Lea

Record: 0-6

Section: 0-4

Most recent: Loss at Worthington, 22-14

Up next: Friday at home against Waseca

Recap: The Tigers were involved in their second consecutive tight matchup Friday night against Worthington. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they came out on the losing end, falling 22-14.

Albert Lea held a 14-6 halftime lead, but was unable to score in the second half. The two Tiger touchdowns were both on the ground, one coming from senior Cameron Mudra and the other from senior Joshua Jordahl.

Teaghen Tolbers led the way in passing with 110 yards on eight completions. Mudra totaled 46 yards on the ground, while Jordahl finished with 30 and Connor May had 22. May also led the team in receptions with three for 24 yards.

Albert Lea has a tough matchup ahead of them in the penultimate game of the season when the 5-1 Bluejays of Waseca come to town Friday.

Lake Mills

Record: 6-1

Most recent: Loss on the road to West Hancock, 41-0

Up next: Friday at home against St. Ansgar

Recap: The Bulldogs ran into a buzzsaw Friday night, suffering their first loss of the season against a tough Eagles team, 41-0.

It was a close game through the first half with the Eagles only leading 16-0 at the half. However a 23 point third quarter from West Hancock put the game out of reach.

Hayden Helgeson completed two passes on seven attempts for 26 yards. Beau Kaufman led the way in rushing with 96 yards and Logan Bacon totaled 63.

The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Bulldogs as they take on an undefeated St. Ansgar team Friday night in the final game of the regular season.

NRHEG

Record: 2-4

Section 2-1

Most recent: Win at home against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 22-0

Up next: Thursday on the road against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Recap: After a rough start to the season, the Panthers came away with their second consecutive win in their second consecutive shutout Friday against the Buccaneers.

Alden Dobberstein threw for all three of the Panthers’ scores, all to different targets. George Roessler, Jackson Chrz and Carter Flatland all caught one touchdown pass in the game.

Dobberstein was five for 10 amassing 65 yards through the air. He also led the team in rushing yards with 62 in 10 attempts.

The trio of receivers that caught the touchdowns are also the only three players to catch a pass in the game. Flatland led the way with 37 yards, Roessler had 23 and Chrz had five.

The Panthers look to continue their win streak with a game on the road Thursday against the 2-4 Bulldogs of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.

Northwood-Kensett

Record: 2-5

Most recent: Loss on the road against West Bend-Mallard, 60-7

Up next: Friday at home against Dunkerton

Recap: The Vikings took on a tough West Bend-Mallard team Friday night coming off a two-game win streak. Unfortunately for the Vikings, the Wolverines brought their best A-game, as they fell 60-7.

The lone score for Northwood-Kensett came in the first quarter on a 30-yard pass from Evan Lorenzen to Kolton Robinson. In a rare feat, Lorenzen also led the Vikings in rushing and receiving, totaling 55 yards and 36 yards respectively.

The Vikings will host Dunkerton Friday night in the final game of the regular season and likely the final game of the entire season for Northwood-Kensett.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

Record: 3-4

Section: 1-0

Most recent: Win at home against Southland, 23-21

Up next: Oct. 18 on the road at Mabel-Canton

United South Central

Record: 4-2

Section: 0-1

Most recent: Win at home against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 22-6

Up next: Thursday at home against St. Clair/Loyola