Area football roundup: NRHEG picks up 1st win of the season Published 6:06 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

NRHEG

Record: 1-4

Section: 1-1

Most recent: Won on the road at Medford, 34-0

Up next: Friday at home against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Recap: The Panthers picked up their first win of the season Friday night in a dominating shut-out win over the Tigers of Medford.

Alden Dobberstein contributed to all five of the Panthers’ touchdowns, throwing three and running for two. He connected with Jackson Chrz, Jaylin Raab and Sam Olson for each of the three passing touchdowns.

NRHEG will try to build on their win Friday when they host the 1-4 Buccaneers of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Albert Lea

Record: 0-5

Section: 0-3

Most recent: Loss on the road to Tri-City United, 27-20

Up next: Friday on the road at Worthington

Recap: The Albert Lea football team took on Tri-City United Friday in what would be their closest game yet, ultimately falling to the Titans 27-20.

Teaghen Tolbers connected with Trenton Mikels for one of the Tigers’ scores, while also rushing one in himself. Cameron Mudra scored the other touchdown for Albert Lea.

With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers travel to Worthington Friday to take on the 0-5 Trojans.

Lake Mills

Record: 6-0

Most recent: Win at home against Belmond-Klemme, 41-0

Up next: Friday on the road against West Hancock

Recap: The Bulldogs continued their dominating season Friday night defeating the Broncos in a shutout win, 41-0.

Beau Kaufman and Carter Christenson each rushed for two touchdowns, while Hayden Helgeson ran for one. Helgeson also passed for a touchdown, hitting Garrett Ham on a 28-yard pass.

The Bulldogs are back in action Friday night traveling to West Hancock to take on the 5-1 Eagles.