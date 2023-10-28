Area football roundup Published 9:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Lake Mills

Record: 7-2

Most recent: Win at Nashua-Plainfield 21-14 (playoffs)

Up next: Friday at St. Ansgar (results not available)

Recap: For the first time in school history, the Lake Mills football team won a postseason game with a 21-14 win over Nashua-Plainfield.

The Bulldogs trailed early, but used a 13 points second quarter to take the lead and never look back.

Scoring for Lake Mills was Beau Kaufman on a six-yard run, Logan Bacon on a 34-yard run and Hayden Helgeson connecting with Bacon on a 15-yard pass.

Helgeson was 8/12 with 107 yards as the quarterback, connecting with four different receivers throughout the game. Bacon caught four passes for 39 yards, Garrett Ham caught two for 55 yards, and Alex Mannes and Nash Delger each caught one for a combined 13 yards.

Kaufman led the team on the ground with 49 yards on 19 carries. Carter Christianson was close behind with 39 yards on 10 carries.

The Bulldogs were back on the field Friday night against the Saints of St. Ansgar. Results from that game were unavailable as of press time.

Albert Lea

Record: 1-8

Section: 1-6

Most recent: 38-0 loss to Fairmont in the first round of sections

Up next: Season is over

Recap: The Tigers met up with a juggernaut in the first round of the postseason Tuesday night, falling to the Cardinals of Fairmont 38-0.

Teaghen Tolbers was 4/13 for 30 yards as the quarterback and completed passes to three different Albert Lea receivers. Charlie Irvine caught two passes for three yards, Joshua Jordahl caught one for 22 yards and Trenton Mikels caught one for five yards.

On the ground it was Cameron Mudra and Jordahl, totaling 25 yards each. Mudra did it on five carries while Jordahl had nine.

The Tigers end their season with a 1-8 record, with their lone win coming against Belle Plaine, 29-8.

NRHEG

Record: 4-5

Section: 3-2

Most recent: 38-20 loss to Blue Earth Area in first round of sections

Up next: Season is over

Recap: The Panthers football team saw their four-game win streak come to an end Tuesday at the hands of Blue Earth Area in the first round of the section tournament.

Despite a small comeback after trailing 38-0, NRHEG’s run came up short in the end, falling 38-20.

Three Panthers scored touchdowns throughout the game, Jaylin Raab scored on a 35-yard run, Sam Olson scored on a four-yard rush and Gavin Lewison scored on a 20-yard run.

Alden Dobberstein completed three passes on 14 attempts for 35 yards. George Roessler caught two of them for 18 yards.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

Record: 4-5

Section: 2-0

Most recent: Win over GHEC/T, 35-8 in the first round of sections

Up next: Saturday at Hills-Beaver Creek in second round of sections

United South Central

Record: 5-1

Section: 1-1

Most recent: 14-6 first round section win over St. James Area

Up next: Saturday at Mayer Lutheran in the first round of sections