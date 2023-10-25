Area volleyball roundup Published 8:46 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

NRHEG

Record: 14-10

Section: 5-5

Most recent: Win against Maple River 3-1 in the second round of section play

Up next: Section quarterfinals against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in Mankato on Thursday

Recap: After falling to Maple River earlier in the season, the Panthers came back strong with a win in their first game of the Section 2AA tournament. Hallie Schultz had a huge night totaling 45 assists and 30 digs. Tayler Schmidt led the team in kills with 21 with Gabby Schlaak not far behind with 16. Faith Nielsen led the team with 34 digs.

The Panthers advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet No. 1 seed Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

United South Central

Record: 7-17

Section: 4-3

Most recent: 3-1 win over Martin County West in the second round of sections

Up next: Section quarterfinals against Sleepy Eye in St. Peter on Thursday

Recap: The Rebels pulled out an upset Monday night taking down the No. 3 seed Martin County West. Despite losing the first set, United South Central stormed back to win the match, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-11.

Kiera Schultz dominated the match with 20 kills, 13 digs, two blocks, one ace and one assist. Kendal Harpestad and Madison Passer each totaled 16 digs, while Eleny Korn led the team with 39 assists.

The Rebels advance to the quarterfinals of the Section 2A tournament where they meet with Sleepy Eye in St. Peter.

Albert Lea

Record: 6-16

Section: 1-5

Most recent: Loss at home to Mankato West on Oct. 17

Up next: First round of sections Wednesday at Byron

Alden-Conger

Record: 22-5

Section: 8-1

Most recent: Bye in the first round of section play

Up next: Thursday in the second round of section play at home against Hayfield

Glenville-Emmons

Record: 3-19

Section: 3-18

Most recent: 3-0 loss to Blooming Prairie in the first round of section play

Up next: Season has ended