Area volleyball roundup Published 8:34 am Monday, October 30, 2023

NRHEG

Final record: 14-11

Section: 5-6

Email newsletter signup

Most recent: 3-0 loss to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in Section 2AA quarterfinals

Up next: Season concluded

Recap: After a tight first set, the Panthers were unable to keep up with the Buccaneers, falling in straight sets, 26-24, 25-18, 25-5.

Madi Murray led the team in kills with 11. Gabby Schlaak and Tayler Schmidt each had seven, while Hallie Schultz and Keira Lenort combined for five.

Multiple Panthers had double-digit digs. Schmidt and Faith Nielsen led the way with 19 each, Elsie Schultz and Hallie Schultz each had 15, and Schlaak totaled 14.

“They started out strong in the first set,” said head coach Ashley Tolzman. “You could see that they came ready to play. They were communicating well and covering the court. The second set started out rough. We made a few mistakes and got in our heads and stopped talking. They were able to get past it and fight to make a comeback and make the score closer. The 3rd set however all communication stopped and frustration took over.”

The Panthers conclude their season in the quarterfinals of the section tournament.

United South Central

Final record: 7-18

Section: 4-4

Most recent: 3-1 loss to Sleepy Eye in the Section 2A quarterfinals

Up next: Season concluded

Recap: The United South Central volleyball team was unable to overcome the stellar play of the No. 1 seed Sleepy Eye in the Section 2A quarterfinal, falling 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19.

Eleny Korn led the team in both assists and digs with 33 and 15 respectively. Kendal Harpestad led the Rebels in kills with 14, while also tacking on 12 digs, one block and one ace.

“Great fight from our kids, and hard to see the season end,” said head coach Joe Kuechenmeister. “We battled the whole way, and I think if we could have snuck out that first set, things would have ended differently. You’ve got to give credit to Sleepy Eye. They have a couple of hitters that can really put the ball down, but our kids weren’t intimidated and they competed.”

The loss ends the Rebels season in the quarterfinals of the Section 2A playoff.

Alden-Conger

Record: 23-5

Section: 9-1

Most recent: 3-0 win over Hayfield in quarterfinal of Section 1A tournament

Up next: Tuesday against Spring Grove in Section 1A semifinals