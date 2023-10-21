Belgian waffle breakfast to benefit National TTT Society Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Everyone is invited to a Dad’s Belgian waffle breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 in Bethany Hall at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The breakfast is sponsored by TTT, a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a camp experience for fourth-grade girls: All proceeds of the breakfast will go to scholarships to the girls. Tickets are $10 and available from TTT members and at the door.