Chamber annual meeting to celebrate community excellence, unity Published 8:52 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its annual meeting Thursday at Wedgewood Cove.

“As the cornerstone event in our community, we look forward to celebrating with you once again and honoring the remarkable individuals and businesses that enrich our vibrant region,” a press release stated.

New this year will be a State of the County address in a panel discussion format. This interactive discussion will feature Interim Freeborn County Administrator Ryan Rasmusson, Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency Executive Director Phillip Johnson. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the panel, gaining insights into the future of the community.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to the panel discussion, chamber leaders will recognize the outstanding contributions of community members by revealing the recipients of the Small, Medium and Large Business of the Year awards, as well as honoring the dedicated Volunteer of the Year and Ambassador of the Year. These awards are a testament to the remarkable contributions made by individuals and businesses in the community, the release stated.

The nominees for this year’s Business of the Year Awards are:

Albert Lea Select Foods

Cargill Turkey and Cooked Meats

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin

Wedgewood Cove Golf Course & Restaurant

Albert Lea Moose Lodge 1703

Arcadian Bank – Albert Lea Branch

Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill

American Legion Post #56

Hubbard Agency

North Bridge Auto Plaza

Robert Hoffman Realty Inc.

Shell Rock River Watershed District

United Employees Credit Union

The decorated tables are always a highlight of the chamber’s annual meeting. Sponsors decorate a table in any theme they like and include information and promotional items to be given away to the eight people seated at their table. This limited, unique and sought-after sponsorship opportunity is available on a first-come basis.

All attendees are invited to cast their votes for their favorite table at the event. The table that garners the most votes is awarded the coveted traveling trophy. This trophy will serve as a symbol of community pride and recognition, showcased by the winning table throughout the year.

This year, there will also be a wine pull in place of a silent auction, where you can try your luck and pull a mystery bottle of wine. The best part? Every pull is a win.

The chamber invites people to join with their team, colleagues or friends for an evening of networking and camaraderie.

“Your presence and support at this special occasion are greatly appreciated as we come together to recognize and honor those who make a positive impact on our county,” the release stated.

For more information and to be a part of this event, contact Chamber Executive Director Shari Sprague at director@albertlea.org or call the chamber at 507-402-8750.