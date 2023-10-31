Chamber Foundation receives $15K in support of makerspace in A.L. Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Representatives of MBT Bank, on behalf of The Hanson Foundation, recently presented a check to Shari Sprague, executive director of Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation, and Nic Lang, founder of The Hatch-Makerspace.

This partnership will play a pivotal role in establishing a cutting-edge creative space in the heart of the community, according to a press release.

The Hatch-Makerspace aims to provide a vibrant and collaborative environment for local entrepreneurs, artists, innovators and students to explore and develop their ideas. The financial support from The Hanson Foundation will propel the project towards its goal of becoming a thriving hub for innovation, education and community building, the release stated.

Email newsletter signup

The funds received will be used to transition the space at 230 S. Washington Ave. to The Hatch-Makerspace.

Nic Lang, the founder of The Hatch-Makerspace, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled and grateful for The Hanson Foundation’s donation, which brings us one step closer to turning our vision into reality. This funding will play a pivotal role in creating a space where local talent can truly flourish.”

The Hanson Foundation, known for its dedication to local philanthropy and community advancement, recognizes the importance of empowering individuals through initiatives like The Hatch-Makerspace.

“The Chamber and Chamber Foundation are pleased to support the establishment of a space where people can transform their ideas into reality,” Sprague said. “This initiative fosters creativity and entrepreneurship right here in Albert Lea.”

Both Sprague and Lang express their gratitude to MBT Bank and The Hanson Foundation for their generous support.

For more information about The Hatch-Makerspace project, contact Sprague at 507-373-3938.