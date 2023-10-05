Connecting students with history Published 4:29 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

1 of 6

Students from all over the region are descending on Albert Lea Thursday and Friday to get a hands-on lesson about early American history at the Big Island Rendezvous & Festival.

In its 37th year, the Rendezvous opens each year with two Education Days, and this year about 2,700 students were expected to participate from at least 50 public, private and home schools, according to staff checking in the various student groups.

The Rendezvous is the Midwest’s largest historical reenactment of early America and features various re-enactors, such as blacksmiths, woodworkers, farmers, candlemakers, silversmiths, spinners, weavers, hunters and soldiers, among others.

Email newsletter signup

During Education Days, students rotate through various stations throughout the day, learning from re-enactors dressed in period clothing who have researched their various topics.

“It’s a great experience for the students to understand and connect to history,” said Andrea Kunkel, teacher with the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, who came with a group of students in fifth through eighth grades from the school.

She said she hopes her students can link what they have learned about in the classroom to what they saw at the event.

In one of the rotations the students participated in, a few in the group got to dress up in Civil War uniforms and see firsthand what they would have had to wear and carry if they were fighting in the war.

Also at the event were students with Owatonna Public Schools, who at one point were at a station to learn how to throw axe at a target, which was a popular stop for many.

Students at United South Central stopped to learn from a coopersmith, or barrel maker, who has been following in her father’s footsteps at the Rendezvous for 30 years.

Attalissa Waldron Newsom, of Effie, said coopering involves making and repairing buckets, barrels, canteens and kegs.

She said her father used to work for Boeing and was good at math and taught himself how to make the items. He now makes them and sells them to various groups and individuals.

This was her first year as a presenter.

After explaining a little about her barrel making, she let the students have their own try at putting together a small one.

The Big Island Rendezvous opens to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

At that time, tickets are $15 for adults and $9 for children 6 to 11. Children 5 and under get in free. A family pass is $35.

People should park at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds and ride a shuttle to the festival at Bancroft Bay Park.