Counterfeit bill and other reports Published 8:47 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

A counterfeit $50 bill was reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 injured in crash

Email newsletter signup

A woman was reportedly transported by Ellendale Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea to be checked out after she was reportedly hit by a car at 8:26 a.m. Monday at 105 Second St. NE in Geneva.

Skidster stolen

A skidster was reported stolen at 8:39 a.m. Monday near the gravel pit on 757th Avenue in Clarks Grove. A skid loader was later recovered from the Clarks Grove wastewater treatment pond and towed.

1 arrested on DWI test refusal

Deputies arrested Dustin Curtis Stendel, 50, on third-degree DWI refusal after a traffic crash at 1:33 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 225th Street and Bluegrass Road.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 4:20 p.m. Monday at 221 E. Clark St.

1 cited for theft

Police cited James William Radke, 79, for theft at 5:40 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 arrested on warrants

Justin Everett Koepp, 35, reportedly turned himself in on local warrants at 8:19 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.