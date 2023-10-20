Counterfeit bill and other reports Published 9:56 am Friday, October 20, 2023

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday at 2630 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Angel Katrice Meeks, 42, on warrants at 3:19 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.

Break-in, theft reported

Police received a report at 9:22 a.m. Thursday that someone broke into a house at 929 Lakeview Blvd. and stole multiple tools.

Scam reported

A scam regarding a vehicle for sale was reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday on Brookside Circle.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Elwood Lynn Wangen, 69, for domestic assault at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at 1902 Johnson St.

Man dies after medical incident, crashing car

An 83-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after suffering a medical incident while driving on Lakeview Boulevard.

Police stated Robert Johnson was driving a Ford Focus at 12:45 p.m. Thursday near 802 Lakeview Drive when the vehicle went off the road during the medical situation and hit a tree, almost going into Fountain Lake.