Court dispositions: Aug. 2, 2023

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Aug. 2
Thorow Banypiny Bichiok, 50, 1315 Fairlane Terrace, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 364 days, stay for 334 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Electronic home monitoring for 90 days.

Jesus Eduardo Hernandez, 25, 85207 South Island Circle, Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., 44, 2019 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Hunting/fishing – take wild animals while license suspended for failure to appear or pay. Fees $380.

Michael Anthony Anderson, 59, 14827 Endicott Way, Apple Valley. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Rebecca Helen Charlson, 47, 2518 South Shore Dr., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Austen T. Emery, 27, 100 W. Leland Ave., Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Dilan Brandon Guzman Riverea, 29, 2225 W. Indn Schl Rd., Phoenix, AZ. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Vicore Irven IronCroft, 33, 3358 Riley Rd., Duluth. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Barbara Jean Madrigal, 56, 2019 E. Main. St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Melissa Ann McCornack, 50, 82027 240th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Kelly Jo Sward, 29, 123 1/2 S. Broadway, Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 90 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $405.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

