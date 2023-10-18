Court dispositions: July 12-20, 2023

Published 8:51 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

July 12

Karena Daniell Sierra, 24, 820 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Email newsletter signup

Travis Jay Christianson, 40, 51284 310th St., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 82/55. Dismissed.

Carter James Hagen, 23, PO Box 209, Geneva. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – test refusal. Local confinement for 334 days, stay 332 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed.

Tiffany Rose Schluter, 40, PO Box 41, Bricelyn. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Kevin Patrick Birch, 52, 1624 Canary Dr., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 3: Traffic – gross misdemeanor restricted license violation. Dismissed.

Jacob James Cornelius, 18, 1302 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 85/70. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Under 21 drinking and driving. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Brenden Lee Holman, 24, 1016 Bridge Av., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 75/45. Fees $280. Count 2: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle less than 1.4 grams. Fees $50.

Alejandro Lazaro Huerta, 37, 1906 SE Marshall St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Kyaw Swar Min, 40, 14710 Hayes Rd., Apple Valley. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Briannna Robin Winter, 21, 511 11th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 105/70. Fees $380.

July 13

Axel Xavier Christensen, 20, 825 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 29, 204 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Removal or alteration of firearm serial number – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Possess pistol without permit – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 361 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $455.

Rebecca Ann Luevano, 42, 21234 775th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Forestry – open burning – prohibited garbage. Fees $180.

Jesse William Vasey, 25, 1912 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Steve Harold Searles, 63, 200 6th St. SW, Pine Island. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Russell Grant Fletcher, 21, 6299 W. 10220 N., Highland. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220

July 14

Sherry Marie Brennan, 41, 234 North St., Manly, IA. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Zechariah David Livingston, 22, 1310 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of marijuana – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Anthony Michael Whelan, 41, 1608 Hale Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game: take fish without an angling license. Fees $180.

Krista Leigh Busch, 45, 856 10th Ave. SW, Faribault. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

July 17

Brandon James Roberts, 29, 1530 Assisi Dr. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Tharika E. Arunkumar, 19, 18861 Javelin Way, Lakeville. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

Rosalinda Mae Bonilla, 21, 3409 Danville Dr., Cedar Park, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 18

Barrett Wade Cech, 45, 85067 180th St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Saiguero Cambara Adalberto, 30, 110 N. 3rd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Wilfredo Mejia Henriquez, 48, 110 N. 3rd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

July 19

Maxwell Donovan Anderson, 33, 10 4th Ave. SE, Dodge Center. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Restitution $892.52. Fees $75. Unsupervised probation for one year. Count 2: Tamper with motor vehicle without owner permission – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Be Lay, 30, 1011 Rosehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.
Count 2: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $100.

Matthew Clark Rankin, 35, 1401 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Stay of imposition. Community work service for 70 hours. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $305. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Matthew Wade Carlson, 38, 2521 Bayview South Knoll, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate – misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Community work service for four hours.

Yorman Reyes Marin, 43, 552 1st Ave., SE, Wells. Count 1: Hunting-fishing – take wild animals while license suspended for failure to appear or pay – petty misdemeanor. Fees $380.

Shalamar Antonio Michael Allen, 43, 1831 Xerxes Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 96/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Harold Jose Arauz Castillo, 36, 204 4th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – insurance – owner. Fees $200.

Emanuel Paul Ard, 46, 14971 Pinto Ln., Savage. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Perry Flowers Black, 52, 802 W. Fount St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance – owner. Fees $200.

Vicente Rene Cardona, 47, 906 1st Ave. N., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jeremiah William Colon, 25, 1727 S. Wilson Ave., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220.

Adrian Garcia, 42, 328 7th St. NW., Willmar. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Davon Prescott Perkins, 41, 3934 1st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

July 20
Gennis Cortez Adams, 40, no current address. Count 1: Drugs – methamphetamine sale – first-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – methamphetamine sale –second-degree felony. Dismissed. Drugs – methamphetamine sale –third-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 27 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Local confinement for seven days, credit for seven days served.

Amy Marie Jarrett, 23, 1309 Washington Ave. S., Spring Valley. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dante Ali Miller, 31, 705 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Karri Lynn Reese, 56, 1002 Hawthorne St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fourth-degree assault on a Peace Officer – gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Domestic assault – victim one – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Fifth-degree assault – victim two – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 26, 800 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Juan Manuel Chavez, 21, 3850 Ballantrae Rd., Eagan. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brandon Shawn Newman, 21, 2866 Swenson Rd., Carlton. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with care. Restitution $600. Fees $120.

Ojulu Obang Okello, 41, 1601 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City. Count 1: CMV – use a hand-held mobile telephone while driving a CMV. Fees $280.

Raymond Allen Riedl, 59, PO BOX 39, Freeborn. Count 1: Traffic – Minnesota annual inspection decal violation. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota registration. Fees $100.

Eduin Donald Romer Matamoros, 36, 1326 N. Cedarbrook Ave., Springfield, MO. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance owner. Fees $200.

Sukhjinder Singh, 44, 5323 N. Valentine Ave., Fresno, CA. Count 1: CMV – operating a CMV while disqualified. Fees $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Minnesota leaders to fight court ruling that restoring voting rights for felons was unconstitutional

County board appoints interim auditor-treasurer, looks at reorganization of departments

Minneapolis-St. Paul airport preps for busy MEA weekend

Minnesota GOP pivots, pushes for early voting this cycle

Print Article