Court dispositions: July 12-20, 2023 Published 8:51 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

July 12

Karena Daniell Sierra, 24, 820 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Email newsletter signup

Travis Jay Christianson, 40, 51284 310th St., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 82/55. Dismissed.

Carter James Hagen, 23, PO Box 209, Geneva. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – test refusal. Local confinement for 334 days, stay 332 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed.

Tiffany Rose Schluter, 40, PO Box 41, Bricelyn. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Kevin Patrick Birch, 52, 1624 Canary Dr., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 3: Traffic – gross misdemeanor restricted license violation. Dismissed.

Jacob James Cornelius, 18, 1302 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 85/70. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Under 21 drinking and driving. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Brenden Lee Holman, 24, 1016 Bridge Av., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 75/45. Fees $280. Count 2: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle less than 1.4 grams. Fees $50.

Alejandro Lazaro Huerta, 37, 1906 SE Marshall St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Kyaw Swar Min, 40, 14710 Hayes Rd., Apple Valley. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Briannna Robin Winter, 21, 511 11th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 105/70. Fees $380.

July 13

Axel Xavier Christensen, 20, 825 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 29, 204 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Removal or alteration of firearm serial number – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Possess pistol without permit – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 361 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $455.

Rebecca Ann Luevano, 42, 21234 775th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Forestry – open burning – prohibited garbage. Fees $180.

Jesse William Vasey, 25, 1912 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Steve Harold Searles, 63, 200 6th St. SW, Pine Island. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Russell Grant Fletcher, 21, 6299 W. 10220 N., Highland. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220

July 14

Sherry Marie Brennan, 41, 234 North St., Manly, IA. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Zechariah David Livingston, 22, 1310 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of marijuana – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Anthony Michael Whelan, 41, 1608 Hale Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game: take fish without an angling license. Fees $180.

Krista Leigh Busch, 45, 856 10th Ave. SW, Faribault. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

July 17

Brandon James Roberts, 29, 1530 Assisi Dr. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Tharika E. Arunkumar, 19, 18861 Javelin Way, Lakeville. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

Rosalinda Mae Bonilla, 21, 3409 Danville Dr., Cedar Park, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 18

Barrett Wade Cech, 45, 85067 180th St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Saiguero Cambara Adalberto, 30, 110 N. 3rd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Wilfredo Mejia Henriquez, 48, 110 N. 3rd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

July 19

Maxwell Donovan Anderson, 33, 10 4th Ave. SE, Dodge Center. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Restitution $892.52. Fees $75. Unsupervised probation for one year. Count 2: Tamper with motor vehicle without owner permission – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Be Lay, 30, 1011 Rosehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Count 2: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $100.

Matthew Clark Rankin, 35, 1401 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Stay of imposition. Community work service for 70 hours. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $305. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Matthew Wade Carlson, 38, 2521 Bayview South Knoll, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate – misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Community work service for four hours.

Yorman Reyes Marin, 43, 552 1st Ave., SE, Wells. Count 1: Hunting-fishing – take wild animals while license suspended for failure to appear or pay – petty misdemeanor. Fees $380.

Shalamar Antonio Michael Allen, 43, 1831 Xerxes Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 96/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Harold Jose Arauz Castillo, 36, 204 4th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – insurance – owner. Fees $200.

Emanuel Paul Ard, 46, 14971 Pinto Ln., Savage. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Perry Flowers Black, 52, 802 W. Fount St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance – owner. Fees $200.

Vicente Rene Cardona, 47, 906 1st Ave. N., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jeremiah William Colon, 25, 1727 S. Wilson Ave., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220.

Adrian Garcia, 42, 328 7th St. NW., Willmar. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Davon Prescott Perkins, 41, 3934 1st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

July 20

Gennis Cortez Adams, 40, no current address. Count 1: Drugs – methamphetamine sale – first-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – methamphetamine sale –second-degree felony. Dismissed. Drugs – methamphetamine sale –third-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 27 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Local confinement for seven days, credit for seven days served.

Amy Marie Jarrett, 23, 1309 Washington Ave. S., Spring Valley. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dante Ali Miller, 31, 705 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Karri Lynn Reese, 56, 1002 Hawthorne St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fourth-degree assault on a Peace Officer – gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Domestic assault – victim one – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Fifth-degree assault – victim two – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 26, 800 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Juan Manuel Chavez, 21, 3850 Ballantrae Rd., Eagan. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brandon Shawn Newman, 21, 2866 Swenson Rd., Carlton. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with care. Restitution $600. Fees $120.

Ojulu Obang Okello, 41, 1601 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City. Count 1: CMV – use a hand-held mobile telephone while driving a CMV. Fees $280.

Raymond Allen Riedl, 59, PO BOX 39, Freeborn. Count 1: Traffic – Minnesota annual inspection decal violation. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota registration. Fees $100.

Eduin Donald Romer Matamoros, 36, 1326 N. Cedarbrook Ave., Springfield, MO. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance owner. Fees $200.

Sukhjinder Singh, 44, 5323 N. Valentine Ave., Fresno, CA. Count 1: CMV – operating a CMV while disqualified. Fees $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.