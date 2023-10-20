Court dispositions: July 21-25, 2023 Published 3:17 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

July 21

Daniel A Breuer, 47, 809 Harding Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200.

Roberto Maldonado-Ortiz, 44, 315 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Giving Peace Officer false name – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Identity Theft – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Jeffrey Scott Stevemer, 65, 202 Quinn St. S., Bricelyn. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $505. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree driving while impaired – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz Jr., 34, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Samantha Renee Peterson, 34, 338 2nd St. SE, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Diblu Soe, 26, 305 Hillcrest Cir., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Carlissa Nicole Taylor, 36, 2759 Louisiana Ct., S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 24

Michael Edward Hwkins, 37, 1802 Clark Ave., Ames, IA. Count 1: Over 20,000 single axle. Fees $180.

July 25

James Andrew Anderson, 43, 2102 Main St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for six months.

Debbie Jean Crumroy, 55, 510 1st Ave. SW, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 364 days, stay for 362 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Jerome Jesus Duenes, 35, 603 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Supervised probation for six months. Restitution $246.97. Fees $155. Sentence to service for 30 hours. Count 2: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. Count 3: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed.

Charles Westley Miller, 54, 812 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $381. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed.

Elijah Jon Schroeder, 22, 212 Broadway Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 58 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380. Count 3: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Count 4: Obstruct legal process. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Dismissed.

Blaine Richard Swenson, 38, 1205 Kent Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $180.

Melissa Ann Tippery, 74, 1405 Clark St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Alexis Mae Truesdell, 19. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.