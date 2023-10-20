Court dispositions: July 21-25, 2023

Published 3:17 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

July 21

Daniel A Breuer, 47, 809 Harding Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200.

Email newsletter signup

Roberto Maldonado-Ortiz, 44, 315 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Giving Peace Officer false name – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Identity Theft – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Jeffrey Scott Stevemer, 65, 202 Quinn St. S., Bricelyn. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $505. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree driving while impaired – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz Jr., 34, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Samantha Renee Peterson, 34, 338 2nd St. SE, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Diblu Soe, 26, 305 Hillcrest Cir., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Carlissa Nicole Taylor, 36, 2759 Louisiana Ct., S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 24

Michael Edward Hwkins, 37, 1802 Clark Ave., Ames, IA. Count 1: Over 20,000 single axle. Fees $180.

July 25

James Andrew Anderson, 43, 2102 Main St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for six months.

Debbie Jean Crumroy, 55, 510 1st Ave. SW, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 364 days, stay for 362 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Jerome Jesus Duenes, 35, 603 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Supervised probation for six months. Restitution $246.97. Fees $155. Sentence to service for 30 hours. Count 2: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. Count 3: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed.

Charles Westley Miller, 54, 812 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $381. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed.

Elijah Jon Schroeder, 22, 212 Broadway Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 58 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380. Count 3: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Count 4: Obstruct legal process. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Dismissed.

Blaine Richard Swenson, 38, 1205 Kent Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $180.

Melissa Ann Tippery, 74, 1405 Clark St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Alexis Mae Truesdell, 19. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

More News

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Finding hope as the leaves fall

Assembly of God’s annual Harvest Fest will have fun for the whole family

Belgian waffle breakfast to benefit National TTT Society

Freeborn County marriage licenses: September 2023

Print Article