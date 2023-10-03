Court dispositions: June 21-22, 2023 Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

June 21

Tanya Marie Gomez, 41, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $2,795. Fees $205. Count 2: Theft – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Javen Juan Moreno, 21, 1426 Spartan Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 50 days, credit for 50 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Count 2: Ineligible person in possession of a firearm – felony. Dismissed.

John Daniel Navarro, 34, 2550 Voyager Pkwy., Hastings. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 29 days, credit for one day served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 3: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Jacqueline Kaye Clack, 53, 507 Commercial St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not maijuana. Local confinement for 91 days, credit for 75 days served. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – Possess/sale small amount of maijuana. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Naiya Borok Okilong Lojing, 22, 204 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 84 days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680.

Sabino Enrique Martinez Jr., 38, 1202 8th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Concurrent with one other case. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Micah Paul Rau, 52, 102 E. Walnut St., Manly, IA. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $480. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

June 22

Jose Alarcon Jr., 35, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Lino Lakes. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Phatala Anh Cao, 21, 520 Larimore Circle, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $150. Count 2: Third-degree criminal damage to property – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault – fear – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic assault – harm. Dismissed.

Camren Michael Cunningham, 18, 69482 135th St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – exhibition driving. Fees $230.

Roberto Luis Hernandez, 50, 517 Triangle Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Linda Ann Kuiper, 66, 800 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $300. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $300.

Austin Michael Navarro, 25, 1113 Edgerton St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Corinna Faye Nielsen, 41, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 18 months. Fees $18. Count 2: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Count 3: Theft – Felony. Dismissed.

Brooke Lynn Possehl, 31, 2136 Harmony Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree – possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for ten years. Fees $205.

Ashley Marie Estrada, 35, 75463 160th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Burglary – third-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Dante Lopez, 44. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 86 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Ryan W. Etchberger, 41, 8809 W. Cedarville Rd., Lena, IL. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Billy Estuardo Mayorga Elias, 20, 11757 903rd Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Instruction permit violation. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Dean James Rosonke, 55, 2027 Ivanhoe Ave., New Hampton, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Miauni Montenae Ross, 22, 5769 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 85/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

