Court dispositions: June 21-22, 2023

Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Freeborn County District Court

June 21

Tanya Marie Gomez, 41, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $2,795. Fees $205. Count 2: Theft – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Email newsletter signup

Javen Juan Moreno, 21, 1426 Spartan Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 50 days, credit for 50 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Count 2: Ineligible person in possession of a firearm – felony. Dismissed.

John Daniel Navarro, 34, 2550 Voyager Pkwy., Hastings. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 29 days, credit for one day served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 3: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Jacqueline Kaye Clack, 53, 507 Commercial St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not maijuana. Local confinement for 91 days, credit for 75 days served. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – Possess/sale small amount of maijuana. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Naiya Borok Okilong Lojing, 22, 204 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 84 days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680.

Sabino Enrique Martinez Jr., 38, 1202 8th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Concurrent with one other case. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Micah Paul Rau, 52, 102 E. Walnut St., Manly, IA. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $480. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

June 22

Jose Alarcon Jr., 35, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Lino Lakes. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Phatala Anh Cao, 21, 520 Larimore Circle, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $150. Count 2: Third-degree criminal damage to property – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault – fear – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic assault – harm. Dismissed.

Camren Michael Cunningham, 18, 69482 135th St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – exhibition driving. Fees $230.

Roberto Luis Hernandez, 50, 517 Triangle Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Linda Ann Kuiper, 66, 800 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $300. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $300.

Austin Michael Navarro, 25, 1113 Edgerton St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Corinna Faye Nielsen, 41, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 18 months. Fees $18. Count 2: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Count 3: Theft – Felony. Dismissed.

Brooke Lynn Possehl, 31, 2136 Harmony Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree – possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for ten years. Fees $205.

Ashley Marie Estrada, 35, 75463 160th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Burglary – third-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Dante Lopez, 44. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 86 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Ryan W. Etchberger, 41, 8809 W. Cedarville Rd., Lena, IL. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Billy Estuardo Mayorga Elias, 20, 11757 903rd Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Instruction permit violation. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Dean James Rosonke, 55, 2027 Ivanhoe Ave., New Hampton, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Miauni Montenae Ross, 22, 5769 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 85/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Some Minnesota libraries offer users chance to check out the great outdoors

Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen to perform at Moose Lodge

Lions Club gives to Vision Foundation

McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Print Article