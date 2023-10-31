DNR gives Twin Metals green light to explore for minerals near Boundary Waters Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Dan Kraker, Minnesota Public Radio News

A mining company blocked by the Biden administration in its efforts to build a massive underground copper-nickel mine near Ely, Minn., on the doorstep of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, now has the go-ahead to explore for minerals in the area owned by the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday approved a plan by Franconia Minerals, a subsidiary of Twin Metals, to drill several exploratory holes. Three are located on the edge of Birch Lake, which flows into the Boundary Waters.

The exploration area is just a few miles from where Twin Metals had sought to build a massive $1.7 billion underground copper-nickel mine.

But those plans, which involved federal mineral leases, were blocked by the Biden administration, which first canceled Twin Metals’ leases, and later issued a 20-year moratorium on new mining activities over about 350 miles of the Superior National Forest located within the watershed of the Boundary Waters.

With this new drilling Twin Metals seeks to learn more about a deposit involving state and privately owned minerals. All drill sites are located on private land.

“The goal of this exploration activity is to better understand our mineral resources and our potential to contribute critical minerals to support Minnesota and our nation in the transition to a clean energy future,” the company said in an update on its website.

Twin Metals says it’s requiring its contractors to use exhaust mufflers and other equipment to minimize noise and light pollution during the drilling.

“Franconia holds valid state mineral leases for the proposed exploration locations and, in accordance with state law, has a right to conduct mineral exploration activities on properties they have leased from the state,” said DNR Lands and Minerals Director Joseph Henderson.

No mining yet

DNR officials stress its approval of this exploration plan does not authorize mining. Any mining proposal would still likely be years away, and would require a lengthy environmental review and permitting process.

The agency added that it imposed special conditions on Franconia to protect threatened species and water resources, and to minimize noise and light.

“With the special conditions in place, the DNR has determined there is little potential for risk to the environment from the approved exploration activities,” Henderson said.

Environmental groups that fought for a federal mining moratorium are now pushing for bans on mining on state land within the Boundary Waters watershed.

They argue that mining for copper, nickel and precious metals, which poses more severe water pollution risks than iron ore mining, is incompatible with the Boundary Waters wilderness and the recreation-based economy it supports in northeastern Minnesota.

“We are disappointed that the Department of Natural Resources approved this exploratory drilling plan, but it makes one thing crystal clear: We urgently need permanent protection for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and its watershed,” said Ingrid Lyons, Executive Director of the Save the Boundary Waters campaign.