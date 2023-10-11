Duplicate bridge winners given
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Last week duplicate bridge players came from Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. Sessions on both days start at 11:30 a.m. at the Austin Senior Center.
Tuesday winners
- First: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Paul Hanson
- Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Fourth: Harriet Oldenberg and Theresa Baldus
- Fifth: Mike Leidel and Jim Fisher
Wednesday winners
- First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fifth: Carolyne Higgins and Harriet Oldenberg.