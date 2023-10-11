Duplicate bridge winners given Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Last week duplicate bridge players came from Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. Sessions on both days start at 11:30 a.m. at the Austin Senior Center.

Tuesday winners

First: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Second: Joyce Crowe and Paul Hanson

Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fourth: Harriet Oldenberg and Theresa Baldus

Fifth: Mike Leidel and Jim Fisher

Wednesday winners

First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Carolyne Higgins and Harriet Oldenberg.