Duplicate bridge winners given

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Submitted

Last week duplicate bridge players came from Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. Sessions on both days start at 11:30 a.m. at the Austin Senior Center.

Tuesday winners

  • First: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
  • Second: Joyce Crowe and Paul Hanson
  • Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
  • Fourth: Harriet Oldenberg and Theresa Baldus
  • Fifth: Mike Leidel and Jim Fisher

Wednesday winners

  • First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
  • Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fifth: Carolyne Higgins and Harriet Oldenberg.

Email newsletter signup

More News

County board looking at administrator job

Deadly bird flu reappears in US commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota

Lions give to Albert Lea Public Library

Blood drive collects 39 pints

Print Article