Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 9:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

To area fire departments and fire responders who answered the call this week of a man stuck in a grain bin.

When the call came through of a person stuck in a grain bin on 140th Street in Glenville on Wednesday our hearts sank.

More often than not, these situations do not turn out well, but with the help of these responders, this individual was able to be safely removed from the bin without suffering injury.

We appreciate these responders for taking their training seriously and for being prepared in the event a situation like this arose. Their preparation and hard work paid off.

To the success seen in the first 20 years of the Shell Rock River Watershed District.

Congratulations to the Shell Rock River Watershed District, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this week with board members, consultants and other supporters during the entity’s annual meeting.

Created in 2003, the Watershed District has brought in more than $50 million in outside funding for clean water and habitat projects.

Some of the most visible projects include the dredging of Fountain Lake, the reclamation of Pickerel Lake, the installation of several fish barriers, restoration of several wetlands and projects to help with flood mitigation.

Though not all of the projects are as visible as the dredging of Fountain Lake, the projects all play a part in improving habitat for area fish and wildlife and ultimately in creating cleaner water in the area’s waterways.

We look forward to the seeing the final phase of the dredging play out in the coming years and hope that the process goes smoothly for the district.

Congratulations on reaching this milestone.

To the much-needed rain.

Though it has been a chilly and rainy last couple days, we’re pleased to see the area get a decent dose of rainfall, which will help resupply the water table that has been struggling.

According to some accounts, Albert Lea received between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

We look forward to the return of the sun this weekend and hopefully some nice fall weather.

To fall cleanup day at the transfer station.

Thank you to the Albert Lea City Council, which again approved residents bringing unwanted items to the city’s transfer station and demolition landfill at free and reduced rates Saturday.

Many people take advantage of the opportunity to get rid of things at a cheaper cost that have been sitting around, are worn out or unwanted and we thank the council for recognizing this and being willing to pitch in on cleaning up the city.

This is always a good time to tidy up properties before the snow flies, and we hope people who are unable to join in on the deal Saturday will still take care of their unwanted items sooner rather than later.