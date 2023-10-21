Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

To Albert Lea’s win against Belle Plaine this week.

Congratulations to the Albert Lea football team and coaches, who this week won a big game against Belle Plaine.

It has been a difficult last couple years for the Tigers, and this was the team’s first win since the same time in 2019.

The Tigers have been working hard all season, and it was nice to see that dedication pay off.

We hope this win will propel them forward in the future, and don’t forget — we’re all rooting for you!

To Albert Lea native Jake Thompson.

Congratulations to Albert Lea native Jake Thompson, an undrafted free agent in the Miami Marlins Minor League, who recently was awarded the MVP award after playing for the High-A Beloit Sky Carp.

Thompson led the Midwest League in several categories, including OPS and slugging, finishing his season at Beloit with 16 home runs and 57 runs scored.

Thompson has also played Double-A with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, helping the team reach the playoffs.

We have been proud to follow Thompson along his journey, and we have no doubt he will continue to succeed in the future with how goal-oriented and hardworking he is.

Don’t forget your hometown is cheering for you!

To the harpists in Albert Lea this week.

Harpists from across the country and even Canada this week have been in Albert Lea for the International Harp Therapy Program.

Set up on the St. John’s Lutheran Community campus on Fountain Lake, students learned about therapeutic music with the harp and practiced their skills in various settings.

This has been a great opportunity for Albert Lea, and specifically for St. John’s, as these individuals have practiced and used their skills with residents on-site.

There have also been opportunities for the public to interact with these musicians.

Thanks to local harpist Rachel Christensen for organizing this event and showcasing the community for these people.

We hope it was an enjoyable week for all.

To the organizers of Albert Lea’s new Oktoberween festival.

Thanks to the hard work of the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Albert Lea Recreation Department and 112 on Broadway, the community has a new fall festival that kicks off this weekend called Oktoberween.

The festival is a combination of Oktoberfest and Halloween and will include live music, cold brews, trivia, food trucks and games in the beer garden. There will also be a children’s carnival with a bounce house, costume contest, outdoor maze, train rides, crafts and outdoor movies. Lastly, there will be a haunted house.

We hope people will get out and enjoy this new opportunity so it can continue for many years to come. It should be a fun time.