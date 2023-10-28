Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

To the three businesses named Business of the Year on Thursday.

Congratulations to Robert Hoffman Realty, Bleachers and Wedgewood Cove Golf Club, which were named the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce’s small, medium and large Business of the Year Thursday during the chamber’s annual banquet.

The banquet is always an exciting time to recognize businesses that are making a difference, not only with chamber efforts, but in overall efforts of the community.

We congratulate these three companies on their dedication to Albert Lea and the surrounding area and for their work in lifting up others in various ways.

We also give a kudos to all of the businesses that were nominated this year for the awards. There are a lot of businesses doing good things in the area.

To this year’s Volunteer of the Year and Ambassador of the Year.

Hats off to Corinne Anderson and Karla Klingenberg, who were also recognized at the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday evening as Volunteer of the Year and Ambassador of the Year, respectively.

Chamber Executive Director Shari Sprague said Anderson has been involved with chamber efforts, as well as efforts with the Memory Cafe and Jack Frost’s Closet.

Klingenberg has been the most active Ambassador this year and can often be seen showing up to support the chamber’s Cash Mobs, ribbon cuttings and Business After Hours.

Thanks to both of these ladies for their efforts in bettering the community.

To the Lake Mills cross country team.

Congratulations to the Lake Mills cross country team who secured the Class 1A state title Friday in Fort Dodge.

The Bulldogs have had success all season as a team and as individuals, and the state tournament proved to be no exception.

Hats off also to Justin Rygh who scored sixth.

You all have much to be proud of.

To volunteers from 10 Home Depot stores who came to Albert Lea Friday to work on offices for The Chapman House.

Thanks to all of the volunteers who came from Home Depot stores around Minnesota and Iowa Friday to renovate space for two offices for veterans working with The Chapman House in Albert Lea.

The Chapman House Foundation is set up to build and renovate homes for homeless veterans and veterans struggling with addictions and so far has two houses it purchased in Albert Lea that it is fixing up. It eventually will have plans for a few more as well.

It’s great to see all of the people who are stepping up to make the project a reality and to support the veterans who need it most.