Eunice Beener, age 81, passed away October 23, 2023. A memorial visitation will be held on November 2nd from 5 to 7 PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home.

Eunice Jean (Jackson) Beener was born in Goshen, Indiana on April 25, 1942, to Andrew and Florence (Pepper) Jackson. At an early age, she moved to Des Moines, Iowa where she grew up and attended Des Moines Technical High School. On July 19, 1958, she was united in marriage to Larry Beener. From this union, three children were born. In the mid 1970’s the family moved to Albert Lea, where Eunice lived until the time of her death.

While living in Des Moines Eunice was a volunteer at Des Moines General Hospital and a Blue Bird and Campfire Troop leader. After moving to Albert Lea Eunice worked in the Service sector as a waitress & bartender and later as manager of the Knights of Columbus prior to her retirement. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, fishing, target, and skeet shooting. Most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her children and grandchildren. She was actively involved with their sports activities and always loved playing Yatzee and other games with them.

Eunice is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry; daughter, Deb Moore; son, Brian (Amy) Beener; grandchildren, Christina (Kiwi), Robert, Brittney (Mike), Lindsey (Jesse), Brandi (Sam) and Logan; great-grandchildren, Ean, Eli, Brody, Cheyanne, Nala, Loretta, Arthur and coming soon…Hudson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; grandson; Jeremy; great-granddaughter, Kinslee; siblings, Dorothy, Andrew, Eleanor, Arlene and Darlene.