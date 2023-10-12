Expanded A-1 Liquor & Beer to be open by end of month Published 5:09 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Stop & Go Food Mart and A-1 Liquor & Beer at the Clark station in Albert Lea are slated to temporarily close starting Monday and then reopen at the end of the month with an expanded space for customers in the liquor store.

Crews in the last three months demolished a house in the back of the store on Newton Avenue and in the time since have been building an addition.

Owner Victor Patel said the expansion will allow the company to offer a larger variety of alcohol in the store — at least double of what is there now. It should also be able to easier accommodate deliveries in the back of the store.

Once the new store is reopened, customers should still enter through the entrance facing Broadway.

In addition to the extra space in the store, they have also painted all of the exterior and have plans to add landscaping at the northwest corner of the parking lot at Broadway and Newton Avenue and even a tree on the southwest corner along Broadway.

Patel said his family moved to Albert Lea from Milwaukee in 2006 and opened up their second liquor store on Main Street across from Kwik Trip three years ago. They also have a store in Austin.

Patel said the family-owned stores aim to provide a good variety of products to customers and at good prices. With their gas they also offer 4 cents off to customers who pay in cash.

Patel emphasized they will reopen the stores as soon as possible, and if they get done before the end of the month, people can expect them to be open.

He looks forward to the new space.