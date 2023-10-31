Francisco Irlas Sr, 47, of Albert Lea, passed away on October 24, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic- St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Born on July 26, 1976, in Albert Lea, Francisco was the son of Jose and Guadalupe (Samora) Irlas, of Albert Lea.

Francisco was a family-oriented individual, finding immense joy in the company of his loved ones. He was a devoted father to his children: Francisco Jr, Xavier, Christopher, Sade Marie, and Nikulus. He treasured their presence and created beautiful moments with them that will forever live in their hearts.

Known for his love of music, Francisco had an ear for melodies that brought people together. His infectious laughter and great sense of humor would light up any room, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Francisco’s warm spirit could always be felt by those fortunate enough to be in his presence.

In addition to his love for music and laughter, Francisco had a passion for food. As a self-proclaimed “foodie,” he savored the flavors of various cuisines, with pizza holding a special place in his heart. Francisco also enjoyed the thrill of scratching off lottery tickets, always hoping for that lucky win.

Francisco’s adoration extended to his loyal companion, his dog Chico, who brought him unwavering comfort and companionship throughout the years. Their bond was a testament to the unconditional love that Francisco readily shared.

In a final act of generosity, Francisco decided to donate his organs for transplant and research, providing hope and potentially saving lives. His compassionate spirit will continue to live on through the recipients of his selfless gift.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, in Albert Lea, with a visitation beginning at 1:00PM.

In addition to his parents, Jose and Guadalupe Irlas, those left to cherish Frank’s memory include his children, Francisco Irlas Jr, Xavier Irlas, Christopher Irlas Tabor, Sade Marie Irlas, and Nikulus Irlas; a granddaughter, Kounna Irlas Tabor; a brother, Jose Manuel Irlas, Jr; two sisters, Angie Garcia and Gloria Rodriguez; four nephews, Willie Bitten III, Wayne Stokes Jr, and Daniel and Tyler Rodriguez; two nieces, Mariah Britten and Jasmine Rodriguez; and many extended family members and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jose and Consuela Samora; paternal grandmother, Felipa Irlas; aunts, Mary and Jane Irlas; uncles, Juan Irlas, Sr, Manuel Samora, and Trinidad Quintero; and a special friend, Elizabeth Bustillo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the family.