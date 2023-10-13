Free Harvest Festival at Heritage Acres on Sunday Published 5:33 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Live music and a lot of family fun will be hosted by Heritage Acres on Sunday during its Harvest Festival. There is no gate fee. Families and community members are invited to participate in the activities or just walk around the property. The Heritage Acres campus is 40 acres and tells the story of what life and farming was like at the turn of last century.

Apple pressing, corn shelling, train rides, small engine display, blacksmithing, vendors and much more will be going on from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There are activities for all ages.

The day will start out with an ecumenical church service in the chapel at 10 a.m. Then, at 11 a.m., the soup fundraiser begins and runs until 1 p.m. Music by Steve Lang and his Country Show will begin at noon. He will be accompanied by Bob Petrowiak.

Email newsletter signup

The harvesting of the corn and soybeans will also begin at 11 a.m. Corn harvesting will be happening with antique tractors and plowing will be done with a sulky. The tipi will also be on display.

All the buildings — from the barn which is original to the property, to the homestead, to the train car and depot — will be open for self-guided tours, and the farm house will have warm cookies just baked in the antique oven.

The festival will be at 507 W. Lake Avenue in Fairmont.