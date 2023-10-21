Freeborn County marriage licenses: September 2023 Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Rebecca Ann Wurzer and Nathaniel Donald Grivette, both of 3408 Crescent Ave. in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Meinda Ann Christenson, of 4181 550th Ave. in Bricelyn, and Timothy Lee Dunn, of 422 Second Ave. N. in Emmons

Drew Michael Folie and Courtney Mae Dohrmann, both of 30202 780th Ave. in Clarks Grove

Noelle Louise Hagen and Cody James Viktora, both of 80445 Turtle Creek Road in Hollandale

Htoo Poh and Nerta Soe, both of 705 Larimore Circle in Albert Lea

Hannah Marie Bailey and Dan Michael Petersen, both of 16378 730th Ave. in Albert Lea

Melanie Avanthi Senaratne and Alejandro-Matias Gonzalez Ferraro, both of 417 Independence Ave. S. in Clarks Grove

Angela Lynn Gerhart and Troy Raymond Reese, both of 207 Bancroft Drive in Albert Lea

Tawnya Emily Weber and Jeremy James Weber, both of 1501 Dunham St. in Albert Lea

Guadalupe Perez-Palestino, of 2229 Milo Ave. in Albert Lea, and Ywa Blu Say, of 1801 Sheridan St. in Albert Lea

Mary Elizabeth Olson and Brett Allen Hager, both of 913 W. Front St. in Albert Lea

Brenda Jean Wyant, of 11875 735th Ave. in Glenville, and Michael Dean Weitzel, of 1317 St. Joseph Ave. in Albert Lea