Freeborn County marriage licenses: September 2023
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2023
Rebecca Ann Wurzer and Nathaniel Donald Grivette, both of 3408 Crescent Ave. in Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Meinda Ann Christenson, of 4181 550th Ave. in Bricelyn, and Timothy Lee Dunn, of 422 Second Ave. N. in Emmons
Drew Michael Folie and Courtney Mae Dohrmann, both of 30202 780th Ave. in Clarks Grove
Noelle Louise Hagen and Cody James Viktora, both of 80445 Turtle Creek Road in Hollandale
Htoo Poh and Nerta Soe, both of 705 Larimore Circle in Albert Lea
Hannah Marie Bailey and Dan Michael Petersen, both of 16378 730th Ave. in Albert Lea
Melanie Avanthi Senaratne and Alejandro-Matias Gonzalez Ferraro, both of 417 Independence Ave. S. in Clarks Grove
Angela Lynn Gerhart and Troy Raymond Reese, both of 207 Bancroft Drive in Albert Lea
Tawnya Emily Weber and Jeremy James Weber, both of 1501 Dunham St. in Albert Lea
Guadalupe Perez-Palestino, of 2229 Milo Ave. in Albert Lea, and Ywa Blu Say, of 1801 Sheridan St. in Albert Lea
Mary Elizabeth Olson and Brett Allen Hager, both of 913 W. Front St. in Albert Lea
Brenda Jean Wyant, of 11875 735th Ave. in Glenville, and Michael Dean Weitzel, of 1317 St. Joseph Ave. in Albert Lea