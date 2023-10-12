Gas reported stolen out of tank and other reports Published 8:51 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Gas was reported stolen out of a tank at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday at 11945 760th Ave. in Glenville. The lock to the tank had been cut.

Cornfield fire reported

A cornfield fire was reported at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday at 13606 630th Ave. in Emmons.

Fence spray-painted

A fence was reported spray-painted at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at 275 Morin Road in Alden.

Person rescued from grain bin

Deputies received a report at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday of a person stuck in a grain bin at 86075 140th St. in Glenville. Multiple fire departments responded, and the individual was safely extricated from the bin without any injury.

1 arrested on warrant

Pha Or Gee, 34, was arrested on a warrant at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday of a school bus stop arm violation on South First Avenue that had happened at 3:48 p.m.

Money stolen from donation jar

Money was reported stolen out of a Freeborn County Humane Society donation jar at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday at 2214 E. Main St.