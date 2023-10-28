Golden K donates to SEMCAC

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Submitted

Golden K Kiwanis member Paul Ehlers presents a $300 check to SEMCAC Director Linda Lares after her presentation at the club meeting this week. Provided

