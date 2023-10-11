Hunting items reported stolen and other reports Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

A ground blind, hunting chair and bow hook were reported stolen at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday at 78513 180th St. in Albert Lea.

25 mums reported stolen

Police received a report at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday of about 25 mums that were stolen at 310 E. Eighth St. The theft reportedly occurred between 9:30 p.m. and midnight.

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported taken from a truck at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday at 505 E. William St. The theft occurred sometime in the last few days.

Damage reported

Damage was reported to a unit at Pickerel Lake Townhomes at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday at 1821 W. Ninth St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Deputies received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday on 835th Avenue in Ellendale.