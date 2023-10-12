Jack E. Barber

Jack Eugene Barber, age 80, was born on May 21, 1943 in Albert Lea, MN to Herbert and Marjorie (Arrett) Barber. He passed away on October 9, 2023 after a battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held 10:00am Saturday, October 14th at the United Methodist Church,1000 1st Ave North, Northwood, IA with Pastor Robert Lanphere officiating. Jack will be buried at Greenwood Cemetery, Glenville, MN.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00pm on Friday, October 13th at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to service on Saturday.

Jack attended grade school in Gordonsville, MN and graduated from Glenville High School in 1961. After graduation he farmed for a couple years and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for three years trained in artillery. His overseas duty included Okinawa, Japan, the Philippines and was aboard ship until he returned to the states where he was a pistol and rifle coach at Camp Pendleton next to Oceanside, CA until his discharge in November, 1966.

Jack was united in marriage to Margie Monson on March 5, 1966 and they spent their first 8 months honeymooning in Oceanside until his discharge from the Marines.

Jack worked as a welder for Emil Olson & Sons in Glenville until he bought his father’s welding shop in Northwood in 1982. He worked until he was 70 years old when he sold the shop.

Jack devoted his time as a Sunday School teacher for many years and then became a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scout Troop in Glenville for many years where he took the troops on camping and fishing trips and taught them many life-long skills. He also built a trailer for the troop to store tents and supplies for their trips, including even winter camping when the troops learned to place the tents on straw for insulation.

Jack was an avid reader as well as a very talented man, such as building different equipment, tools and gadgets to improve the ease in many of life’s tasks and he will be deeply missed by many people.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Margie (aka Molly), of 57 years along with two sons, Terry (Janice) and Russ (Jennifer), and two granddaughters, Talia and Bailey. Jack is also survived by his siblings, Paul (Joan), Steve (Kathy), and Barb (Art) Kuennen; Margie’s siblings, Dave (Elaine) Monson, Nancy (Gerald) Prantner, Darrell (Connie) Monson, Herb (Lori) Monson and all of their children, along with many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend and brother-in-law, Ed Monson.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com