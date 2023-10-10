Jamey Anderson

Jamey Wayne Anderson passed away Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023. A celebration of life will be held for family at 1:30PM and open to the public at 2:00PM Saturday, October 14th at the Edgewater Cottage in Albert Lea, MN. Pastor Eileen Woyen will say a few words in remembrance.

Jamey was born August 3, 1973 in Albert Lea, MN to Dennis and Joan Anderson. He grew up in Albert Lea, attending and graduating from Albert Lea High School.

Jamey was very active in his life. He often went fishing, hunting, gardening, birdwatching, and playing pool. The most important thing for him was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and dogs. He was always trying to keep up with the younger cousins and had an infectious laugh that he got from his father. He was sarcastic, loved music, and always looked forward to taking his family down to the condo in Colorado every year.

Email newsletter signup

He loved riding his Harley, and always had time to help those in need. He volunteered for Relay for Life and after surviving Leukemia, he donated his blood for Leukemia research to help anyone else who may suffer from it.

He is survived by his mother Joan Anderson; daughters Alexis (Justin) Simmons and Jacey (Jonathan Ackland) Anderson; son Jayme “J.D.” Anderson; sister Cammi (Steve Allison) Anderson; wife of 23 years Sara Anderson; nieces Season and Lark Anderson; grandchildren Jayce, Kaylynn, and Layna; in-laws Mike and Diane Vietor; and many aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and longtime friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Dennis Anderson; grandmother Maxine Anderson; grandparents Arnold and Ellen Helgerson, and August and Alice Johnson; uncles Jon Goskeson, Bill Anderson, and Curtis “Cork” Anderson; aunts Cynthia “Sis” Larsen and Lavonne “Bonnie” Anderson; cousins Dusty Helgerson and Kameron Larsen; friends Jeff Larsen and Jamie Peterson; and his beloved pets, most recently his dog Ouni.

In honor of Jamey, if you have a bike, please ride it out to the cottage to give Jamey the send-off he would have wanted. Also, please wear clothing relating to his favorite things- Harley Davidson, hunting, fishing, or music.