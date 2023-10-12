With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jay Andrew Dyrdal, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. Born on October 28, 1954, to Andrew and LoAnn (Johnson) Dyrdal of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Jay’s journey on this Earth concluded peacefully on October 8, 2023.

Jay’s passion for cars ignited during his high school years at Albert Lea High School, where he graduated in 1973. Known as a gearhead, his fascination with automobiles stayed with him throughout his life, creating countless memories and friendships along the way.

On June 5, 1976, Jay married the love of his life, Kathy Raben, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Their partnership was one of unwavering devotion and support, a bond that grew stronger with each passing year. Their love story was truly special, beginning with their first date on June 28, 1973, which Jay fondly remembered throughout their life together.

Jay’s career as a machinist took him to VASCO Inc in Albert Lea and later to Ziegler CAT in Bloomington, MN, where he continued to work part-time. Jay’s dedication to his craft was admired by colleagues and friends alike, and his attention to detail was remarkable. Beyond his profession, Jay pursued his many passions wholeheartedly. He had a deep love for music and spent countless hours enjoying his extensive vinyl record collection; the music from his favorite bands were always heard playing in his shop. Jay also found solace in nature and cherished family vacations to South Dakota, creating treasured memories that will be forever cherished. An avid horse enthusiast, Jay not only raised horses but also enjoyed exploring the trails of Forestville Park with his daughter, Laura. He even purchased a horse buggy to embark on buggy rides along their gravel road. Additionally, Jay’s passion for hunting led him to South Dakota and Canada, where he reveled in the thrill of duck and pheasant hunting with his loyal hunting dogs.

Jay’s unique talents extended to his hobby of trap shooting, where he showcased his remarkable skills and even won a few state championships. His dedication and competitive spirit set him apart among his peers. Jay’s craftsmanship knew no bounds, and his ability to shape and create metal into any creation was captivating. Jay’s love for vintage cars manifested him to build two stunning automobiles: a 1927 Ford Roadster and a 1929 Model T; with his son, Mike, by his side. Together, they brought these vintage treasures to life, a testament to Jay’s meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering determination to see his dreams come to fruition. Active in various organizations such as the North Central Vintage Drag Racing Association and the Old Car Company, Jay embraced opportunities to showcase his prized vehicles at car shows and drag races throughout the area. He and Kathy also enjoyed attending the Back to the 50’s car show at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, where they were able to indulge and meet car enthusiasts from across the state. Jay’s resourcefulness was legendary, and his ability to fix anything and everything was well-known among friends and family. He was revered as the go-to expert for repairing and building flatheads, a skill that was truly unparalleled. Jay’s reliability and unwavering punctuality were a quality that always kept him on time for any event – he was someone you could always count on, a steadfast presence in everyone’s lives.

Jay will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Kathy of 47 years; children, Laura (Coco) Laison Agbodji and Mike Dyrdal; brother, Tom Dyrdal; sister-in-law, Bev (Scott) Krause; brothers-in-law, David (Jane) Raben, Larry Raben, and Tim (Jill) Raben; special family friend, Demita Westrum; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jay was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.

A Life Celebration Service will be held on October 21, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor David Raben will officiate. Jay’s family will greet guests at a visitation from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at East Freeborn Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.

Jay’s light will continue to shine on, forever illuminating the lives of those who knew and loved him. Though he may be physically absent, his spirit lives on, a constant reminder to live life to the fullest and pursue our dreams with unwavering dedication.