Joan Van Beek-Reynen

Joan, age 90, of Albert Lea Minnesota, passed away on October 4, 2023. She was originally from Kenmore, New York and moved to Albert Lea in 1949. She graduated from Albert Lea High school in 1951 and continued on to receive degrees from Hamlin University, University of Minnesota and Mankato State. Many summers were spent throughout the 1950s working for the Albert Lea park system teaching swimming lifeguarding and supervising neighborhood parks. Joan taught school in New Ulm, Albert Lea, and Austin for a total of 24 years. In 1956 she married Daryl Van Beek and together they raised two sons, Lee and Glenn, making their home in Hollandale.

Joan belonged to the First Presbyterian Church worshiping, volunteering and serving as a deacon an elder. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering throughout the community.

In 2001, Joan married Willis Reynen and they had 14 enjoyable years together until his death in 2015 in 2008 together they left Hollandale and moved to Thornecrest retirement home in Albert Lea.

Survivors include sons, Lee Van Beek (Jane) and Glenn Van Beek (Christa), stepdaughters, Pauline Ravenhorst (Alan) and Lucille Ravenhorst Grandchildren, Samantha Pregler (Evan) and Blake Van Beek (Kayla) Great grandchildren, Aja, Greyson and Paige.

Joan has donated her body to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota to be used for the advancement of medical, scientific and educational purposes.

Any memorials would be preferred to be donated to Youth for Christ in Albert Lea.