Joel Robin Westcott, age 84 passed away on October 27, 2023. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, November 3rd at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home.

Joel Westcott was born August 1, 1939, in Albert Lea to Leonard and Lulu (Ecker) Westcott. He grew up and received his schooling in Albert Lea, graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1957. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1960. When his service was complete, Joel returned home and began working at Streaters, where he worked for 41 years.

On January 10, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Sigurdson. From this union four children were born. After his retirement, he spent 23 years wintering with Sharon in Bradenton, Florida.

Joel was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Joel especially enjoyed the many summer fishing trips to Northern Minnesota spent with The Oslund & The Lubahn families. He took several trips to Canada and Colorado to hunt moose, mule deer, elk and ducks. For a short time, he raised elk with his sons. He also coached youth hockey, collected and carved wooden duck decoys and collected coins. In his free time, he enjoyed going for walks, reading, and watching the Minnesota Wild & Vikings games. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

Joel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon; son Jason (Denise) Westcott; grandchildren, Ashley (Ben) Mannes, Courtney (Mitch) Grove, Taylor (Lexy) Westcott; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Kennedy, Drake, Lily, Jace, Jaden, Ellison, Brynley and future great grandson, Greyson; son, Scott (Lori) Westcott, granddaughters, Megan Fjelstad, Morgan (Caleb) Dirksen, Madison Westcott; great-grandchildren, Braylon, Kolbie, Kameron; son, Travis; grandchildren, Amanda Westcott, Cassandra Westcott, Colton Westcott; daughter, Jenni (Scott )Hanna, granddaughters, Nikki (Jeff) Painter, Courtney (Cal Pirsig) Hanna; great grandchildren, Brecken and Oaklee; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, nephew, Ryan Ross and his 3 siblings, Sue, Roxy and twin sister, Julie.

The family expressed to feel free to wear anything camouflage in his memory.