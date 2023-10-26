A celebration of life for Jurene Wick, 96, of Albert Lea, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at First Lutheran Church, in Albert Lea, MN. Pastor Joy Knoppel will be officiating. A private family interment at Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church, near Lyle, MN, will precede the service.

Visitation will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday, October 30, 2023. Online condolences are welcome at https://www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com

Jurene passed away peacefully on October 23, 2023, at Thorne Crest Retirement Community. She was always happy, willing to venture out and appreciative. The last few years she loved to go for car rides and enjoyed being outside. One of her favorite foods was any flavor of ice cream. She also enjoyed a beer with her Jake’s Pizza. She took pride in her appearance and was always well dressed. She loved to get her hair washed and styled at a salon. She loved to play scrabble and solitaire.

Jurene was born in Mitchell County, IA on May 23, 1927. Her parents were Rhoda and Orville Lastine. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. Jurene grew up in Austin, MN and graduated from Austin High School. She continued her education at Austin Junior College and graduated with a 2-year degree. She met her late husband David at a dance at the Terp Ballroom in Austin. They made great dance partners and continued to enjoy dancing for many years. David and Jurene lived in Austin when they were first married and after a few years moved to Albert Lea. Over the years Jurene loved to travel over to Austin to visit friends and relatives. Sometimes we told her that she left her heart in Austin when she moved to Albert Lea.

Jurene and David bought an insurance agency and raised their five children in Albert Lea. Jurene was a stay-at-home mom and sometimes helped Dad out in the insurance office. She taught her children how to be patient, work hard and budget money.

Jurene was very sociable. She sometimes had three events or activities to attend in one day. She belonged to PEO, Extension Club, Circle, and was a 4H leader. She was active in her church and taught Sunday school for several years. She loved to play bridge, work in her flower garden and entertain guests in her home. She was a people person and cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was an excellent role model for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her five caring children Ann (Richard) Hawkins of Lakeville, MN, Jane Morley of Roseville, MN, Sally (Scott) Immerfall of Marion, Iowa, Marti (Ron Simmons) Wick of Chelan, WA and Paul (Gwen) Wick of Prior Lake, MN. Jurene has 13 wonderful grandchildren who loved her homemade chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, Elizabeth (Nate), Richard III (Melanie), Jordan (Holly), Jill (Mitchell), William, Josh (Jess), Amy (Alex), Ryan (Nawaal), Nathan (Kendall), Zachary, Lauren, Kelsey and Caden; 12 precious great-grandchildren: Taylor, Dylan, Rowyn, Carver, Kenleigh, Madeline, Everly, Ian, Parker, Easton, Everett and Sloane. Her brother Gaylen (Phyllis), and many nieces and nephews.

Jurene was preceded in death by beloved husband of 63 years, three sisters and two brothers.

The family would like to thank the Thorne Crest Retirement Community staff for the compassionate care they gave their mom. They would also like to thank the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Care for their support for the last few weeks of her life.

The family kindly requests donations to be made to Peace & Power at First Lutheran Church, or ACT Theatre in Jurene’s memory.