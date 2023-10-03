Kenneth J. Anderson, 90 passed away Saturday Sept 30, 2023, at the Mayo Hospital in Albert Lea, MN.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday October 7, 2023, at the Round Prairie Church outside of Glenville, MN with a visitation starting at 12:30. Pastor Kent Otterman will be officiating.

Kenny was born on June 28, 1933, to Edward and Clara (Skalet) Anderson in Red Lake County, MN. He joined the Navy in 1955, and after his service married Marcile Leidal. They were married 67 years, together, they had two daughters and three sons. He was baptized and confirmed at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in rural Oklee.

Email newsletter signup

Kenny enjoyed restoring antique tractors which were featured in several books and a calendar. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, and working with anything mechanical. He engineered and built many things. He was a jack of all trades and could fix or make almost anything. He was also the guitarist and singer of the family band “The Freeman Five”.

When he wasn’t playing music he could be found at tractor shows, or visiting with friends and family. The Family gatherings always involved lots of playing music, singing, dancing, and laughing.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Marcile Anderson; daughters Diane (Scott) Hogan, Darlene (Mark) Dragan; sons James Anderson, Randy Anderson, and Ricky Anderson. Grandchildren John Hogan, Allison (Marko) Obrovac, Kirsten Hogan, Alexandra (Matthew) Payne, Lindsey (Mark) Sullivan, Angel Anderson, Selena (Chandler) Worre, Elle Anderson, Samuel Anderson, Hannah Anderson and 8 great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law George Thompson, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Clara, siblings Evelyn (Jake) Stennes, Arnold

Anderson, Palmer (Ellen) Anderson, Alice (Bob) Smith, Johnny (Lily) Anderson, Ida Thompson, and Orlyn (Myrt) Anderson and many friends.