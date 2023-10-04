Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen to perform at Moose Lodge Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen, “Minnesota’s Best Old-Time Dance Band,” will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Moose Lodge in Albert Lea. The Moose Club will be celebrating Oktoberfest and raising money for Moose Club Charities at the event.

Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen, based out of Madison Lake are Minnesota’s premier old-time dance band performing for audiences all over the Upper Midwest.

The band frequently performs as an eight-piece band, boasting a full horn section and performing old-time favorites from the 1940s and ’50s, as well as modern jazz, big band and swing tunes. The band has released five albums and routinely performs on national television and radio. Two of the band’s members are inductees into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, and the band’s album “Smile” was nominated for “Best Polka Album” in 2012 by the International Polka Association.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Food and drinks are also available for purchase at the Moose Club. The Moose Club is at 1623 W. Main St. next to Bomgaars department store.