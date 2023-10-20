Lake Mills boys’ cross country heading to state for 2nd time in school history Published 10:25 am Friday, October 20, 2023

The Lake Mills boys’ cross country team won the regional qualifying meet Thursday to make its second appearance to state in school history in back-to-back years.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 2 in state and competed against No. 3 Grundy Center, and pulled off the win by 13 points.

Four Bulldogs qualified as individuals, being in the top 10. Justin Rygh placed second, Knute Rogne placed fifth, Kade Van Roekel placed sixth and Hayden Thompson placed seventh. The fifth runner, Stephen Brandenburg was just out of the individual qualifying placing with a 12th-place finish and sealing the victory for the Bulldogs.

The boys will run next week in Fort Dodge at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 27.