Lake Mills boys’ cross country team wins state championship

The Lake Mills cross country team won the Class 1A state cross country championship Friday after competing in Fort Dodge. The team finished with a score of 111, followed next by Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center with 137 and Woodbine Community with 147. Photos courtesy Lory Groe
Justin Rygh of Lake Mills placed sixth with a time of 16:14.9. The winner was Landon Bendgen of Woodbine Community at 15:55.3. Photos courtesy Lory Groe
Kade Van Roekel and Knute Rogne run side by side during the state meet Friday. Van Roekel placed 24th, and Knute placed 27th. Hayden Thompson placed 37th, and Stephen Brandenburg placed 75th. Photo courtesy Julie Helgeson
Lake Mills runner Stephen Brandenburg runs in the state meet Friday. Photo courtesy Julie Helgeson
Hayden Thompson takes part in the state meet Friday in Fort Dodge. Photo courtesy Julie Helgeson