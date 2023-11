Letter: Civil War Roundtable event is coming soon Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Daphne Hamborg will present the DVD, “Abraham Lincoln — Trial By Fire.” Members and general public are to meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum. At the conclusion of the video, Daphne will tend to a brief Q & A session with the traditional drawing for some free books or related items with a Civil War theme. This event, as always, is free to all.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea