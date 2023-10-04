Letter: Civil War Roundtable to focus on Fort Pillow Massacre

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Submitted

The second of at least eight monthly presentations of this Civil War Roundtable season will be at the Freeborn County Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gary Schindler is the guest speaker. His topic will be the Fort Pillow Massacre. A brief Q&A will promptly follow his presentation, whereupon he will draw names from a hat for some lucky attendees to win a free book or books when at the conclusion of the bugling. This event is free and open to the general public.

Richard Mammel
Albert Lea

