Letter: Country should reinstate immigration laws Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Sen. Klobuchar’s column in the Wednesday’s edition of the Tribune failed to address or mention the single most important factor regarding the fentanyl crisis the U.S. is experiencing. She herself stated, “ending the fentanyl crisis also means halting the flow of fentanyl before it ever reaches our country.” If the U.S. would reinstate our immigration laws, close down the borders and start vetting asylum seekers the way we did for decades prior to this century, we might have a chance in curtailing this dilemma. Adding “cutting-edge technology” and increased funding for law enforcement is a positive gesture and may incentivize people to remain in law enforcement/border patrol careers.

For an immediate solution, begin by actually prosecuting, with prison sentences those that traffic, sell and distribute all illegal drugs instead of letting them go with the “no cash bail” philosophy. Close the borders and allow the Border Patrol to do the job they were hired to do, protecting our sovereignty instead of utilizing them as humanitarians, funneling God knows who including terrorists, into every corner of our country.

Our country is in trouble on several fronts, illegal entry, crime and drugs/fentanyl included. I am all for immigration, just do it legally.

Mike Jacobs

Albert Lea