Letter: Election is going to be interesting Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Did you watch the GOP debate? If you did the big issue was that Donald Duck didn’t participate. He ducked out. Now I don’t see why those dirty seven don’t just throw in the towel. Trump has it all sewed up.

This is good. It is going to make the election so much more interesting. Do you think when he loses that he will admit he lost? I don’t think so. He still thinks he is Jesus Christ.

Trump has numerous indictments against him. He mentioned when he was president that anyone who pleads the Fifth is automatically guilty. I will bet a dollar to a doughnut that if he takes the stand he will plead the Fifth on every other question he is asked. He will have to. We have seen all the evidence against him.

I think it is amazing. All those Trumpsters have seen them, also and they still support him. I have a hard time believing there are so many weak-minded people in this country. Some of them still think he won the last election.

I find it so refreshing when Biden gives a speech. He always talks about something that is good for the average Joe. He might not be the best speaker, but his message comes through straight and clear. I know he has a lot of advisers that help him out on doing the right thing. I have the strongest confidence in him.

I know there are people complaining about the prices going up. But that is what happens when you have a robust economy. What is it you want and can’t have because of the government? The answer is nothing. We are lucky to be living in this country. These are definitely good times.

Yup you guessed it. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

I have a message for all the Trumpsters. Be careful who you vote for. You might just get it.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea